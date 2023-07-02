JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $27.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

