J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $156.07 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

