J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $156.07 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

