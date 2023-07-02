Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $45.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.