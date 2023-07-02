Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 193,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

