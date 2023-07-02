Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

LAZY has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Lazydays Price Performance

LAZY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 63.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

