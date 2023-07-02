Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

