Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Overstock.com Stock Up 6.5 %

OSTK opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.37. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 103.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

