Truist Financial Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $43.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

