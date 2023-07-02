Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYX. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.