P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other P3 Health Partners news, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878 over the last three months. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

