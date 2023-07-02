P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIFree Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other P3 Health Partners news, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878 over the last three months. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

(Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.