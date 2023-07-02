P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
