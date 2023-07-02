Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Drops By 62.9%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COYA. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

COYA opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.