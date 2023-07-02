The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in June

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Weir Group

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.16) to GBX 2,134 ($27.13) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.09) to GBX 1,760 ($22.38) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

