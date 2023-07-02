Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXY opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

