Bank of America Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

