Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAFE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Safehold Stock Performance

Safehold stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a current ratio of 36.60. Safehold has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $48.23.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $49.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,232.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,207,446.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,200 shares of company stock worth $304,652. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Safehold Company Profile



Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

