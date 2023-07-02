SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Raised to $8.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million. Research analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.