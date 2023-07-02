Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $144.84

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,605,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

