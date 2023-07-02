Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $160.55 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $161.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

