Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPR. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.