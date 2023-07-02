Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPR. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.71.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.