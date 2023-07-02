Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $55.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.17.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 7.1 %

STNG stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 145.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.