Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluor Stock Down 0.3 %

FLR stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

