Truist Financial Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $50.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

