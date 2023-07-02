Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.36.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

