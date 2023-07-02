Evercore ISI Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $45,569,446.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378,211 shares in the company, valued at $345,364,628.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,364,628.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,442,318 shares of company stock worth $77,204,483. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

