Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

