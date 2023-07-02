Head to Head Analysis: Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) versus KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KBR and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 0 5 0 3.00 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

KBR currently has a consensus price target of $67.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.52%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than KBR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR 5.30% 26.13% 7.61% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares KBR and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.6% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KBR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBR and Southland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $6.56 billion 1.35 $190.00 million $2.28 28.54 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Summary

KBR beats Southland on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to deliver high-end systems engineering, systems assurance, and technology to customers across the defense, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment holds a portfolio of approximately 70 proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas/fertilizers, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

