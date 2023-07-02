XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $59.00 on Thursday. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. XPO's revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

