StockNews.com Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

