StockNews.com Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

