NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $116.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NetEase by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after buying an additional 484,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.