StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company's stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

