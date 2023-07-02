JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $53.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

