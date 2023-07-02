Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) versus Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Financial Analysis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Adicet Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals $75.42 million 140.67 -$652.17 million ($6.27) -14.53 Adicet Bio $24.99 million 4.18 -$69.79 million ($2.53) -0.96

Adicet Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adicet Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 8 1 2.77 Adicet Bio 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Adicet Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $90.93, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Adicet Bio has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 771.06%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Adicet Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Adicet Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Adicet Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals -652.50% -225.82% -76.46% Adicet Bio N/A -36.01% -31.91%

Risk & Volatility

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adicet Bio beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-2006, a bispecific C3 and VEGF inhibitor for treating wet age-related macular degeneration and GA; APL-1030, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of various neurodegenerative diseases; and the combination of EMPAVELI and a small interfering RNA for reducing the production of C3 proteins by the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam's base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Adicet Bio

(Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also develops ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors; and ADI-925, a novel engineered CAd gamma delta T cell product candidate targeting tumor stress ligands. Adicet Bio, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.