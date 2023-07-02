Reviewing RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 0.78% 103.70% 6.02% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of RE/MAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RE/MAX and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.

RE/MAX currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given RE/MAX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RE/MAX and Ohmyhome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $353.39 million 0.99 $6.11 million $0.13 148.15 Ohmyhome $7.03 million 9.02 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Ohmyhome on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX



RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. It also provides kvCORE platform, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; and RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ohmyhome



Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

