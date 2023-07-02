Head to Head Review: Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) versus Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Free Report) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greggs and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greggs currently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Given Greggs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greggs is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.48% 10.85% 2.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greggs and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.09 billion 0.26 $21.36 million $0.71 17.27

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Greggs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

