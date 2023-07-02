Head to Head Review: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out 140.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.84 $39.70 million $0.67 31.73 Centerspace $256.72 million 3.58 -$13.47 million $2.08 29.50

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95% Centerspace 14.40% 4.26% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Centerspace 0 5 1 0 2.17

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Centerspace on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties



Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Centerspace



Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

