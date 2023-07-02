Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) versus Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Head to Head Comparison

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Basf has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $92.02 billion 0.48 -$660.61 million ($0.04) -303.00 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.10) -45.00

This table compares Basf and Standard Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basf. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Basf and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 2 5 1 0 1.88 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Basf presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.30%. Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Basf’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Basf is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf -0.15% 12.38% 6.06% Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09%

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Basf on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides chemical solutions and automotive OEM, which include refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products, as well as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological solutions; and digital farming solutions. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Standard Lithium



Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

