Reviewing Greggs (GGGSF) and The Competition

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the "Grocery Stores" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Greggs to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Greggs Competitors 2.07% 14.53% 4.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A 153.72 Greggs Competitors $26.96 billion $611.52 million 192.81

This table compares Greggs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greggs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Greggs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greggs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greggs Competitors 1121 2752 3007 114 2.30

Greggs presently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,429.59%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 62.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Greggs competitors beat Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Greggs Company Profile



Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

