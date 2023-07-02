Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Vallourec Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

