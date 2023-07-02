National Bank Financial Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$6.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

