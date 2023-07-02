Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.67.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

