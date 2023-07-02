Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Soitec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.00.

Soitec stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

