Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

