Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUSMF opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.