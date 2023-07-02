Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $9.41 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

