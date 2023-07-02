Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pro Medicus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

PMCUF opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.