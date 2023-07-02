Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Elia Group SA/NV Stock Performance
OTC ELIAF opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. Elia Group SA/NV has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $137.45.
About Elia Group SA/NV
