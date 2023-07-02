Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.34) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Petrofac Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
