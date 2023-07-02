Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.34) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.