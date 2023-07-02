National Bank Financial Trims MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price to C$27.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.86.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEGEF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

