Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

(Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.