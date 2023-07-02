Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Crew Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWEGF opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

